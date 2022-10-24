Fond du Lac launches “Hope on the Block” to help the local homeless

People experiencing homelessness can find donated essentials and comfort items at the public library
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Fond du Lac put its new initiative into action to help people experiencing homelessness.

A local non-profit, Hope on the Block, opened its first resource cabinet at the public library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The cabinet will provide necessities and comfort items to help people get through the night -- and day -- such as hygiene kits, feminine products, winter hats and gloves, and non-perishable foods. You can find a list of items Hope on the Block is seeking at Hopeontheblock.com/donate.

Guests were invited to bring “house warming” gifts to the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teams rescue woman that fell
Emergency crews respond to woman who fell down cliff at Peninsula State Park
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Scattered showers and storms begin tonight as a strong system moves across the upper Midwest.
SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN
WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

Latest News

Pumpkins for sale at Blaser's Acres in Suamico
Pumpkin patch keeps prices steady
(Left to right) Nick Teifke, Sustain Fond du Lac; Fond du Lac Public Library director Jon Mark...
Hope on the Block opens first resource closet
Filling a prescription at a pharmacy
Pharmacies cutting hours
Streu's Pharmacy in Green Bay
Pharmacies cutting hours