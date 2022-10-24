Fond du Lac launches “Hope on the Block” to help the local homeless

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Fond du Lac put its new initiative into action to help people experiencing homelessness.

A local non-profit, Hope on the Block, opened its first resource cabinet at the public library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The cabinet will provide necessities and comfort items to help people get through the night -- and day -- such as hygiene kits, feminine products, winter hats and gloves, and non-perishable foods. You can find a list of items Hope on the Block is seeking at Hopeontheblock.com/donate.

Guests were invited to bring “house warming” gifts to the ceremony.

