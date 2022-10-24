On the Clock: Packers drop third straight

By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have lost three straight for the first time since 2018 after a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders. The best panel in the business breaks down what is going on with the struggling offense , Green Bay’s secondary, and what Brian Gutekunst and company can do at the trade deadline in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week also include:

  • Concern level after David Bakhtiari missed today’s game
  • Zach Tom stepping in at left tackle
  • What the Packers should do at punt returner?
  • Best postgame reaction from Sunday’s loss in Washington

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
Teams rescue woman that fell
Emergency crews respond to woman who fell down cliff at Peninsula State Park
Scattered showers and storms begin tonight as a strong system moves across the upper Midwest.
SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN
City snowplows run into inflation
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays on the turf with Washington Commanders...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers lose to Commanders, drop 3rd in a row
Packers Commanders
LIVE BLOG: Packers kickoff road stretch against Commanders
PACKERS COMMANDERS
Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Commanders
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins takes the field for the first time since tearing his...
Key to Packers-Commanders match-up starts up front