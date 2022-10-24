On the Clock: Packers drop third straight
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have lost three straight for the first time since 2018 after a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders. The best panel in the business breaks down what is going on with the struggling offense , Green Bay’s secondary, and what Brian Gutekunst and company can do at the trade deadline in this week’s On the Clock.
Topics this week also include:
- Concern level after David Bakhtiari missed today’s game
- Zach Tom stepping in at left tackle
- What the Packers should do at punt returner?
- Best postgame reaction from Sunday’s loss in Washington
