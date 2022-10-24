On the Clock: Packers drop third straight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have lost three straight for the first time since 2018 after a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders. The best panel in the business breaks down what is going on with the struggling offense , Green Bay’s secondary, and what Brian Gutekunst and company can do at the trade deadline in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week also include:

Concern level after David Bakhtiari missed today’s game

Zach Tom stepping in at left tackle

What the Packers should do at punt returner?

Best postgame reaction from Sunday’s loss in Washington

