Barnes, Toney campaign in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just 15 days until the election, two candidates for statewide offices were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, traveled to Green Bay to launch his “Win for Wisconsin Tour” and address some of the negative campaign ads between him and incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

“The reality is, I can take it. I put my name on the ballot. But I’m more frustrated for the people that Ron Johnson is trying to continue to marginalize, the working people he wants to leave behind, the young people whose future is dependent on this election cycle, because people like Ron Johnson who don’t think climate change is real,” Barnes said.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll earlier this month put Johnson with a 6-point lead over Barnes among likely voters. That’s in stark contract to August’s poll that gave Barnes a 7-point lead over Johnson.

Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney was also in Green Bay as he campaigns for state attorney general. Toney is accusing the state Department of Justice of having a backlog of more than a thousand referrals for internet crimes against children. He says he filed two public records requests and that Attorney General Josh Kaul has not denied the claim. The DOJ has not commented on the matter.

Toney also says there are unfilled positions in the DOJ that are impacting local law enforcement.

“We need an attorney general that is going to prioritize protecting families and public safety here in Wisconsin, because parents and families deserve to know that we have an attorney general who’s going to keep our families safe, deploying all possible resources to keep our communities safe.”

Kaul’s campaign responded that Toney is trying to distract from his promise to empower abortion ban enforcers. The statement read in part, “Wisconsinites deserve an A.G. who understands issues before weighing in on them publicly and who doesn’t play politics with important public safety issues.... Eric Toney is clearly desperate to distract from his power to empower roving abortion ban enforcers by authorizing district attorneys to cross county lines to prosecute doctors and nurses under Wisconsin’s draconian 1849 abortion ban.”

