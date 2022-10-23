SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN

A strong snowstorm has caused hazardous conditions for the western United States near the Rocky Mountains. This same system will bring showers and thunderstorms beginning late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Before the system arrives, temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the lower to mid 70s with cooler temperatures near the lake shore due to a lake breeze. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south-southeast between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. By late afternoon into evening hours, clouds will increase with isolated showers possible just after sunset.

The warm front that passed over Wisconsin on Friday has brought warmer temperatures and moisture from the south. This will create a good environment for storm development. Thunderstorms will begin around midnight over northeast Wisconsin early Monday morning. By sunrise, the showers and storms will come to an end briefly. Majority of the day on Monday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. The next round of showers will arrive late afternoon into evening hours. Highs will be around 70 degrees. More showers will continue Tuesday into early Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: S 15-25 MPH

TODAY: Sunny and warm. Breezy winds. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Clear night sky. Mild and calm. LOW: 55

MONDAY: Warm and mostly sunny. Breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Early thunderstorms with dry periods. More showers by afternoon. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: On and off scattered showers. A bit breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Early clouds with periods of rain. Clearing out by late afternoon. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy again. HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Possible showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

