RAIN & THUNDER CHANCES RETURN

Areas of rain with some embedded thunder and lightning will develop Sunday evening and carryover through the night. Severe weather is unlikely but some breezes may be gusty at times. Mild lows from the mid 50s to the mid 60s are expected.

We’re going to remain mild on Monday with highs in the 60s and 70s one more day. Southerly breezes may gust up to around 30 mph at times once again While showers will be possible from time to time it’s not looking like an all day washout or anything like that.

Another batch of rain moves in Monday night and lingers into Tuesday. Yet another wave of rain is likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday, especially across eastern Wisconsin. Total rainfall over the next few days may range from 1/2″ to over 1″.

High pressure builds in for the middle to end of the week and that means seasonable air and quiet conditions. A mini warm up back into the low 60s may occur for next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: S 10-25 G30 MPH

TUESDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and thunder develop. Mild & breezy. LOW: 60

MONDAY: Showers possible. Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain possible. Cooler, lighter winds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Early rain EAST. Turning partly cloudy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Mild. HIGH: 61

