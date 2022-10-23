LIVE BLOG: Packers kickoff road stretch against Commanders

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-3) are kicking off a three-game road stretch with battle against the Washington Commanders (2-4).

The Packers lead the regular season series 20-15-1. The Packers won last season’s matchup 24-10.

The team’s last win at Washington was a 35-18 victory in the 2016 NFC Wild Card game.

Kickoff is noon. The Packers are 14-4 in noon games since 2019.

The blog below will update throughout the game with analysis from the Action 2 Sports team and Cover 2 experts.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.