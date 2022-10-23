LIVE BLOG: Packers kickoff road stretch against Commanders

Packers Commanders
Packers Commanders(MGN Online)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-3) are kicking off a three-game road stretch with battle against the Washington Commanders (2-4).

The Packers lead the regular season series 20-15-1. The Packers won last season’s matchup 24-10.

The team’s last win at Washington was a 35-18 victory in the 2016 NFC Wild Card game.

Kickoff is noon. The Packers are 14-4 in noon games since 2019.

The blog below will update throughout the game with analysis from the Action 2 Sports team and Cover 2 experts.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
Emergency crews
Emergency crews respond to fall at Peninsula State Park
City snowplows run into inflation
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody
Police lights file graphic.
Menasha police investigating armed robbery, ongoing search for second suspect

Latest News

PACKERS COMMANDERS
Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Commanders
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins takes the field for the first time since tearing his...
Key to Packers-Commanders match-up starts up front
Fouzia Madhoundi (in brown coat) runs drills with elementary school students on the Titletown...
First professional American football player from Africa gets help from Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Rodgers remains upbeat amid thumb injury, Packers’ slump