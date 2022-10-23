Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas say they’ve exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea’s military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early Monday.

North Korea’s military later said it fired 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea in response.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
Teams rescue woman that fell
Emergency crews respond to woman who fell down cliff at Peninsula State Park
Scattered showers and storms begin tonight as a strong system moves across the upper Midwest.
SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN
City snowplows run into inflation
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody

Latest News

The owner of Gold's Gym and 5 others are feared dead after a plane crashed in Costa Rica.
Plane carrying Gold’s Gym owner, 5 others crashes in Costa Rica
The owner of Gold's Gym and 5 others are feared dead after a plane crashed in Costa Rica.
Gold's Gym owner, others feared dead after plane crash
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
FILE - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the...
Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister