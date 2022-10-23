Haunted trail helps Pulaski food pantry, burn victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cauldrons, caramel apples and caring community members...

Folks in Pulaski put on their costumes and took to the middle school for a spooky fundraiser Saturday. It’s all part of a haunted Halloween trail with a purpose.

“My favorite part was when the witches were making a circle around the pot... because it kind of looks like Hocus Pocus,” participant Lila Majewski said.

Masked actors jumped out at guests as they walked the trail, getting more intense as the night went on.

Families took in the scares for a donation of $5 or two non-perishable food items. Collections go to the victims of last Friday’s bonfire explosion and the Pulaski food pantry.

It’s the first year the Pulaski Future Farmers of America put on the event... and they hope it becomes a village staple.

“Our community gives so much to us as a chapter...” President Taylor Maroszek said. “It’s only right for us to be able to give back in ways like this.”

Maroszek says she’s related to Brandon Brzeczkowski. As we first alerted you, Brzeczkowski is recovering from serious burns at a hospital in Milwaukee.

“Just like all the other burn victims, I’m hoping and praying that they’re getting better and better every day. Even if it’s just baby steps,” Maroszek continued.

