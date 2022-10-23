Emergency crews respond to fall at Peninsula State Park

Emergency crews
Emergency crews(WSAZ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office tells us emergency crews responded to a person who fell at Peninsula State Park Saturday evening.

Officials say the report came in at 5:24 pm.

Authorities are not releasing any other information at this time.

Action 2 News will continue to update the story once we know more information.

