Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (3-3) get set to face the Washington Commanders (2-4), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Must Win?: Yes. It may be early in the season, but the Packers need this one to start their 3-game road trip. These road swings are rare. It’s only Green Bay’s 3rd three-game road trip this century. And next week? The Packers travel to face the Bills (perhaps the best team in football). After that? Always-tricky Detroit. And when they finally come home next month? It’s the ‘Mike McCarthy Bowl’ against the Cowboys before a short week and a Thursday night date with the Titans. Green Bay needs to get this win.

#2 Taylor Heineke: Washington lost its starting QB, Carson Wentz, last week. The Commanders will be starting Taylor Heineke. Perhaps Green Bay would have rather face Wentz. When Green Bay saw Heineke last year, he ran for 95 yards and passed for 268 yards at Lambeau Field in playing the Packers much too close for comfort. If not for a goal-line stand and later interception in the end zone, the Packers could have easily lost to Heineke last year.

#3 Offensive Issues: While much of the Packers fanbase wants the team to trade for a big-name wide receiver, the biggest issue right now has been protecting Aaron Rodgers. He has endured 15 sacks this season. The Commanders own a stout pass rush, boasting 19 sacks this season with 5 players having 3 or more. Green Bay’s right guard issues were on full display last week. Royce Newman may be in line to lose his job. But will Matt LaFleur make a change? They could move Elgton Jenkins from right tackle to right guard. Or they could insert rookie Zach Tom there. If Jenkins moves inside (he was a Pro Bowl left guard 2 years ago), Yosh Nijman could man the right tackle spot. But Nijman has never played any position except left tackle. It’s a tricky spot for the Packers, who need to find a fix.

#4 Injury News: Randall Cobb and Christian Watson will miss this game at receiver. And Cobb went on IR on Saturday, meaning he will miss at least the next 4 games. But WR Sammy Watkins was activated off IR and should be expected to play. Worrisome though? LT David Bakhtiari was added to the report as questionable with a knee. If Bakhtiari is unable to go that would be a huge step back after he appeared to have finally put his knee issues to bed following a long rehab following an ACL injury suffered way back in 2020.

#5 Parity Party: The Packers have looked bad. No doubt. But they still sit at 3-3. And all 3 losses? Have come against teams with winning records. You may or may not believe in the Vikings (5-1), Giants (5-1), and the Jets (4-2), but their records say they are among the league’s best. To that point, there are only 4 teams with winning records in the entire NFC. Green Bay is one of 10 teams league-wide sitting at .500 so far this season.

Prediction: Packers 14, Commanders 13

