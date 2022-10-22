WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you watch WBAY-TV channels on an antenna or DirecTV, we are going off the air late Saturday night. This includes our subchannels, too: First Alert Weather 24/7, Circle, StartTV, H&I, and Decades.
This is so we can do maintenance on WBAY’s transmitter. We’re powering it down after the late edition of Action 2 News at Ten and we expect to be back on the airwaves by 6 o’clock Sunday morning.
This won’t affect people who watch WBAY on Spectrum or Dish, since those don’t rely on our over-the-air transmission.
We are not changing frequencies, but you might need to rescan your TV Sunday if you don’t see our channels after 6 A.M. to remind your TV where to find us.
