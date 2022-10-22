WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning

WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you watch WBAY-TV channels on an antenna or DirecTV, we are going off the air late Saturday night. This includes our subchannels, too: First Alert Weather 24/7, Circle, StartTV, H&I, and Decades.

This is so we can do maintenance on WBAY’s transmitter. We’re powering it down after the late edition of Action 2 News at Ten and we expect to be back on the airwaves by 6 o’clock Sunday morning.

This won’t affect people who watch WBAY on Spectrum or Dish, since those don’t rely on our over-the-air transmission.

We are not changing frequencies, but you might need to rescan your TV Sunday if you don’t see our channels after 6 A.M. to remind your TV where to find us.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski bonfire scene intersection
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
Green Bay East High School
Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday
Brandon Brzeczkowski lays in a hospital bed, being treated for burns he suffered during the...
Pulaski burn victim’s parents say son on road to recovery
Arrest made in connection to threat against Oshkosh West
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Car sought in fatal shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl found in Beloit

Latest News

City snowplows run into inflation
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, and Democratic gubernatorial...
More candidates than ever refuse to debate
Family at HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Green Bay
More children hospitalized with RSV, which looks like common cold
Why there were fewer political debates this year