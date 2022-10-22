UNSEASONABLY WARM WEATHER THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Abnormally warm weather will continue through the whole weekend as high pressure and a warm front brings warmer air from the south. High pressure will continue to keep the winds from the south between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s with 80s possible near the Fox Valley. These highs will be between 15-20 degrees above normal. Clear skies will continue for nightfall and Sunday.

As Sunday comes to a close, a strong Midwest system will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms starting early Monday morning and continue off & on through Wednesday. No severe weather is expected with these storms. The first round will begin early Monday morning around midnight ahead of the warm front. The next round will come by late Monday afternoon into nightfall ahead of a cold front. Tuesday will be overcast with scattered showers behind the cold front. Wednesday will see early showers then clear out by the afternoon.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSE 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: S 10-20 G30 MPH

TODAY: Sunny and warm. Breezy winds. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Clear night sky. Mild and calm. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Warm and mostly sunny. Breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Early thunderstorms with dry periods. More showers by afternoon. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: On and off scattered showers. A bit breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds with periods of rain. Clearing out by late afternoon. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy again. HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Possible showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

