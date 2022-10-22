MILD SUNDAY & MONDAY, RAIN CHANCES RETURNING

Unseasonably mild air continues through Monday but a cold front will knock us back down to normal after that. Some rain is heading our way over the next few days, some thunder too. One thing NOT in our 7 day forecast: snow.

For tonight... mainly clear and mild for October. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Most of us will be in the 50s. There is also a chance that the Northern Lights may be visible on the northern horizon.

We’ll start out Sunday with lots of sunshine but clouds will gradually fill in during the afternoon. There may even be some rain or thunder around by evening. Highs in the 60s are likely near Lake Michigan due to onshore winds but inland areas are likely going to get back into the low to mid 70s. Winds may gust up to 30 mph from the south-southeast.

Rain and thunder is possible Sunday night into Monday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time but there may be some scattered downpours and lightning around. Additional rain chances exist during the day Monday but it doesn’t look like a washout. More numerous showers may move through Monday night and Tuesday morning. Another batch of rain could affect parts of the area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, especially across our southeastern areas.

Seasonably cool and quiet conditions are more likely for the end of the work week.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSE 10-25 G30 MPH

MONDAY: S 10-25 G30 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Morning sun. Increasing clouds. Breezy & mild. Evening rain & storms possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & sun. Showers possible SOUTHEAST. HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 439

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 60

