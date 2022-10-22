Menasha police investigating armed robbery, ongoing search for second suspect

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the 700 block of Third St. that happened Saturday around 1:47 a.m.

The victim told police two people broke into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar. They reportedly stole several items.

A fight broke out between the victim and the suspects when they tried to leave.

When officers arrived at the scene, one of the thieves was taken into custody. The second suspect is said to have ran away before police arrived.

An investigation into the identity of the second suspect is underway. No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information that could help in this case, please contact police at (920)967-3500 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to threat against Oshkosh West
Pulaski bonfire scene intersection
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
Neighbors react to the news that others residents were killed after a fire broke out in their...
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody

Latest News

Operation Football: Playoffs First Round
Operation Football: Playoffs First Round
Operation Football: Playoffs First Round Part Two
Operation Football: Playoffs First Round Part Two
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A beautiful weekend, especially for fall
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Person of interest in child's shooting found in Beloit