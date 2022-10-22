Menasha police investigating armed robbery, ongoing search for second suspect

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the 700 block of Third St. that happened Saturday around 1:47 a.m.

The victim told police two people broke into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar. They reportedly stole several items.

A fight broke out between the victim and the suspects when they tried to leave.

When officers arrived at the scene, one of the thieves was taken into custody. The second suspect is said to have ran away before police arrived.

An investigation into the identity of the second suspect is underway. No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information that could help in this case, please contact police at (920)967-3500 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

