DRY AND UNSEASONABLY WARM THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will be seasonably mild tonight with lows in the upper 30s into the middle 40s. We’ll see some passing high clouds, but otherwise skies should be mainly clear. The unseasonably warm afternoon we experienced Friday will continue through the weekend. Highs should be into the low/mid 70s away from Lake Michigan Saturday with a south wind around 10 mph. Sunday will be similar, although the wind will be stronger.

Clouds will increase Sunday evening as our next weathermaker pushes towards us. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night and into Monday morning. Another round of rain is likely Tuesday through Wednesday morning. While it will be unsettled early next week, our risk of severe weather is LOW. Temperatures will eventually become cooler and more seasonable next week, with highs dropping back into the 50s.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SE 10-20 G30 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and calm. LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Warm and mostly sunny. Not as breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Warm again. Turning breezy. Showers and storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Daybreak rain, then partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Early showers, then clearing skies. Breezy again. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Seasonable again with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 54

