USDA: Turkeys to be more expensive this Thanksgiving

An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
(CNN) - Here’s something Americans won’t be thankful for this Thanksgiving: turkeys might be more expensive and harder to find.

In the case of cost per pound, birds cost about 73% more now than they did last turkey day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that comes out to about $1.99 a pound compared to a $1.15 last year.

It costs farmers more to raise turkeys now, due to inflation.

But when it comes to availability, the bird flu is to blame.

It typically spreads during colder months, but farmers have been reporting a large number of cases since July, when producers generally begin breeding for the holiday season.

Experts said there is a chance suppliers could add more turkeys to the market “at the last minute.”

