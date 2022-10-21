UNSEASONABLY WARM FOR THE WEEKEND

Outside of some high clouds overhead tonight, skies will be mainly clear into Friday morning. Temperatures will be seasonable with lows in the middle and upper 30s. The afternoon is going to be much warmer than recent days, thanks a gusty southwest wind. Highs will be well into the 60s, and could touch 70 degrees in some spots.

This may well be our last “warm” weekend of the year with highs around 70° both Saturday and Sunday. Winds may not be as strong on Saturday compared to Friday, but it could still be breezy at times. Look for generally sunny skies Saturday with increasing clouds late Sunday.

Our next weathermaker begins to impact the region Sunday night. Scattered storms will be possible through Monday morning, then spotty rain showers are expected at times through the day. Right now it looks like a LOW risk of severe weather, but we’ll watch the situation closely. Showers continue on Tuesday and temperatures will only be in the mid 50s for highs. The mid-week is cooler with upper 40s and lower 50s expected.

WIND FORECAST:

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 G30 MPH

SATURDAY: S 10-15 G25 MPH

TONIGHT: High clouds, seasonable, and quiet. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and dry. Turning breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Warm and mostly sunny. Breezy at times, but not as windy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and turning breezy again. A late storm possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 59

MONDAY: An early thunderstorm, then scattered showers. Gusty winds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. Plenty of clouds with spotty light rain. HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: An early shower, then a mix of sun and clouds. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and still cool. HIGH: 52

