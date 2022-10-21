Services announced for former Grand Chute officer killed in the line of duty in Texas

Officer Steve Nothem
Officer Steve Nothem(Carrollton Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARROLLTON, Tx. (WBAY) - Services have been scheduled for a former Grand Chute Police officer who was killed in the line of duty while serving in Texas.

Officer Steven R. Nothem was hit Oct. 18 while helping at the scene of a DWI arrest in Carrollton, Texas. He died at a hospital. The driver that hit Nothem’s squad also died.

Nothem, a Kiel native, served four years with the Grand Chute Police Department before taking a job in Carrollton.

The Carrollton Police Department has announce details of a vigil, visitation and services for Officer Nothem.

  • SUNDAY, OCT. 23: Candlelight vigil at Carrollton Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m.
  • WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26: Visitation at Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco, Texas. 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • THURSDAY, OCT. 27: Funeral at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas at 1 p.m.

Nothem spent several years in the Marines before securing his first law enforcement job with the Grand Chute Police Department back in 2016. He spent about four years on the Grand Chute police force before moving to Texas with his family.

Nothem may have left the department in March 2020, but he was still part of the family. We can tell you there are certainly heavy hearts at the police department.

Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson says he vividly remembers his interview with Nothem when he was being hired.

“His heart was bigger than this room. He was everything you’d want in a police officer. He was a compassionate person, he was a respectful person. He was a Marine. He served his whole adult life serving others. He had integrity, he was an honorable individual and all the qualities you looked for in a police officer, he possessed. He was a remarkable person, great to be around,” Chief Peterson said.

Carrollton police say Nothem leaves behind a wife, a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons, and a 1-year-old daughter.

An online fundraiser was set up for Officer Nothem’s family at Give-Send-Go.

