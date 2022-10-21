Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody, police say

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a five-day search, the Green Bay Police Department says the person of interest in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl is now in custody.

Police say 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was taken into custody by the Beloit Police Department under the direction of the Green Bay Police Department.

Police want to question Leavy-Carter about the circumstances surrounding the shooting of 5-year-old Skye Blue Evans-Crowley at an apartment on the 1600-block of Amy St. Monday evening.

Leavy-Carter’s car was found in Beloit two days ago and brought to Green Bay to be searched for evidence. Online court records show Leavy-Carter lived at a number of addresses in Beloit before moving to Green Bay.

Police say there are no other persons of interest in this case.

Police add that they don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

If anyone has information that could help investigators with this case, call Green Bay police at (920) 438-3200 or remain anonymous by providing the information to Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or using the P3 Tips app for iOS and Android devices.

