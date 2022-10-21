Numerous emergency responders simulate active shooter at Bay Beach Amusement Park

Emergency responders from around Brown County took part in an active-shooter simulation at Bay...
Emergency responders from around Brown County took part in an active-shooter simulation at Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The setting of this year’s active threat response training bringing together numerous Brown County agencies was held at Bay Beach Amusement Park, on the grounds and in the pavilion.

Multiple emergency agencies practice for that unexpected phone call that demands a response from all first responders in the area.

Action 2 News was allowed to follow as the controlled chaos unfolded.

Dispatcher: “This is a drill. Report of active shooter at Bay Beach pavilion.”

There are screams for help. Someone screams the word “shooter.”

Stopping the threat is the first priority for responding officers

Over the radio we hear, “Multiple victims.”

The next priority is stopping the dying.

“Do something,” someone cries.

They secure the area to get help to the victims inside.

“Law enforcement and EMS will pair up in teams, escort into the site, and treat victims of incident and get them out to hospitals,” Assistant Chief Rob Goplin of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department explains.

As the chaos unfolds, there are some role players with aprons portraying their wounds, so when EMTs reach them they know what to treat as the result of a shooting.

Outside, police sprint to the bumper car area to respond.

Radio: “Suspect, male white, black hat.”

Officers and deputies show up in waves, as incident command sets up nearby to direct the rescue task force and get ambulances lined up to take the wounded to local hospitals.

For more than 750 Brown County first responders, going through the training from start to finish helps improve communication and coordination, no matter where a threat occurs.

“Community expects it,” Green Bay Police Lt. Jeff Engelbrecht said. “I can’t think of another topic that collectively we have trained as hard for over the last 5 years. We’ll never be perfect, but in the end we’ve got to get it right.”

