More candidates than ever refuse to debate

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the November election just over two weeks ago, some voters are asking what happened to the debates and candidate forums, especially at the local level.

Many are hosted by the League of Women Voters, but this year some candidates pushed back and refused to participate.

Republicans especially are turning down these chances to debate. Many are accusing the League of Women Voters of taking a left-leaning, partisan tone over the past few years -- an allegation the league flat-out denies.

This year, not a single candidate forum was held in Winnebago County, which the league says was because two Republican Assembly candidates and a Republican state senate candidate would not take part.

Some Republicans say the league has taken stances they don’t agree with, such as opposing voter ID and suing to block the cleanup of the state’s voter rolls.

In a statement, Wisconsin GOP Executive Director Mark Jefferson said the league “has largely evolved over the years into a front group for the Democrats and their forums have reflected that reality.”

We brought that concern to a League of Women Voters spokesperson.

“We’ve been around for over a hundred years, and we haven’t changed but the political parties have polarized to different extremes, so some people view and characterize our positions as leaning one way or the other,” Linda Bjella, co-president of the League of Women Voters Appleton/Fox Cities, said.

At the statewide level, the two candidates for governor could only agree on one debate. The last time there was only one gubernatorial debate was in 1998; since then there have always been at least two. We’ll have more about that on Action 2 News at 5.

