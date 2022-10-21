Local doctor returns from Hurricane Ian disaster relief mission

Hurricane Ian destruction (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Hurricane Ian destruction (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(The Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A ThedaCare physician returned to northeast Wisconsin after helping victims of Hurricane Ian.

Doctor Jay MacNeal is part of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team. He says he spent about two weeks working in North Port, Fla.

“We had a very high throughput. There were days we were seeing over a hundred patients a day, and the emergency departments in the community that were still functioning were seeing triple the normal volume,” Dr. MacNeal said.

He saw people suffering from heart attacks, strokes, chainsaw injuries and dehydration.

“Everything I see at ThedaCare I was seeing there,” MacNeal said. “The difference is, I was in a tent with portable cots, working on generator power with no running water.”

MacNeal is now back at work at ThedaCare Medical Center in New London.

