Kitchen fire causes $15,000 damage to Allouez home

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire near Webster Park in the village of Allouez Thursday evening.

Crews arrived less than 3 minutes after the call to the 2000-block of Woodrow Way at about quarter after 6. People in the house got out before calling 911.

The fire started near the stove and caused an estimated $15,000 damage. What caused the fire is under investigation.

The two residents will be displaced. Three cats were found in the home and turned over to the owners.

