Key to Packers-Commanders match-up starts up front

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If the Packers are going to master the Commanders, it will start up front. Whether that’s Green Bay getting after, or containing, back-up quarterback Taylor Heinicke or protecting Aaron Rodgers from one of the best pass rush groups in the NFL.

Matt LaFleur didn’t want to even touch a question about whether the Packers would be better off facing a Commanders squad with Carson Wentz under center. That’s after Henicke threw for 265 yards with a touchdown, and rushed for 95 on the ground as well, last year at Lambeau Field.

Now Heinicke is back in the starting role after Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand.

“He is a scrappy dude and it was evident last year when we played him. What did he have like 99 yards rushing, or whatever it was,” said Matt LaFleur when asked about Henicke. “He is scrappy, competitive, can make all the throws, and can beat you with his legs. So we’re going to have to do a very, very good job of trying to contain him within the pocket and can’t let him get loose.”

Meanwhile the Packers defense looks to get back on track after their second straight lackluster second half performance. Facing a Commanders offensive line that has already surrendered 23 sacks is a good place to start.

“We just got to finish strong in the second half. WE got to start strong and finish strong, and any opportunity we get we’ve got to maximize. We got to make sure we’re the guys that come up with it, don’t allow them to get the ball back, and we got to get opportunities to get our offense in good positions,” said outside linebacker Preston Smith.

The Commanders pass rush will also be a concern this week for the Packers offense. As a group they rank fourth the NFL with 19 sacks through six games. That’s with five players already accounting for three or more sacks individually as well.

“It can give you nightmares if you let it. If you watch the sack reel, or just the pressure reel. You got to have a plan for it. They just wreck havoc on an offensive line,” said LaFleur.

That will be a big challenge for a Packers offensive line that gave up four sacks against the Jets last Sunday. Prompting some questions about whether or not they should shuffle some members of the offensive line around.

“Less is more in that aspect as far as the different pieces you have to move around. But at the same thing you’ve got to get your best five guys out there in their best spots,” said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

One of those players could be Elgton Jenkins, who has played all over the line in his career. Including time at guard, center, and currently right tackle.

“It’s challenging. Something I’ve done before. It’s challenging right now coming off the ACL, but with work and keep on critiquing your game I feel like I can get it done,” said Elgton Jenkins.

