“Everything Has Meaning”, son of Tree Stand Murders writes book about impact of rampage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Next month marks 18 years since a deadly rampage in the northwest part of the state that left six hunters dead.

Chai Vang was convicted and sentenced to six life terms in prison, for what was dubbed the “Tree Stand Killings.” A new book, authored by one of the shooting survivor’s sons, looks at the impact the massacre had on his dad and his family.

Scott Roux is the author of “Everything Has Meaning.” It looks at the murders and the lessons he learned about life, death and destiny.

It was the Saturday before Thanksgiving 2004 when a large hunting party of family and close friends came under attack by a trespasser on private property. Chai Vang killed six people that day including Jessica Willers. She was originally from Rice Lake, but she was a nurse working and living in Green Bay at the time.

One of the survivors was Dennis Roux. According to his son, author of “Everything Has Meaning,” Dennis Roux came to the aid of some of the victims, including his cousin, Denny Drew.

“My father was petrified, but he still did his honorable duty to help and then he carried him out of the woods and sat in the back of the pickup truck with him. And he actually asked for his last rites, and my father guided him, loved him and supported him any way he could, but it was tragedy to him and everyone else and it affected him in his mind, heart, and soul,” says Scott Roux.

Dennis Roux, who was an otherwise healthy man, died 106 days after the massacre from a heart attack. His son believes it was from a broken heart, saying, “He was running away from his demons, what he saw and he wanted to get that out of his mind, so I think that was one of the issues that he wanted to get help but he didn’t know how to get it.”

And that’s why Scott Roux wrote the book, which looks at the impact tragedies like the tree stand murders have on people and how they can overcome adversity.

“Appreciate life,” he adds, “and there’s stories about the inspiration and motivation when you have tragedies. You keep on moving on. You never forget, but always remember the good things and appreciate life. And when there are troubled people in their life, share and surround by good people.”

Scott Roux isn’t looking to profit off of this book or the tragedy. Instead, he plans to donate all the proceeds to charity.

Scott Roux's father survived the shootings that killed six hunters 18 years ago, but he was never the same.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.