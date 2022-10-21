College food at St. Norbert ranked best in the Midwest

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - When it comes to the best college food in America, a local college is ranked among the very best.

According to Niche, a company that collects and shares millions of student reviews, St. Norbert College in De Pere offers the fourth-best food in the nation and tops in the Midwest.

It takes a lot of ingredients to make a trip to St. Norbert College’s cafeteria one to remember.

We visited Ruth’s Marketplace, the main dining facility at St. Norbert College, as it was about to get busy for lunch. That’s nothing new considering the amount of meals served here every day.

”We’ll see 400 to 500 for breakfast, we’ll see anywhere from as low as 850 to over 1,000 for lunch, and dinners are typically around 700 to 750 guests, so the students in between their class times they’re coming all at once,” executive chef Josh Swanson said.

And when they arrive, there are oh so many choices. That’s just how the college’s executive chef wants it.

“Students dining palates are a lot wider than they’ve ever been. They’re coming from different cultures, different backgrounds, and we want to satisfy all those different tastes,” Swanson said.

To do that, the cafeteria offers eight different stations, including pizza and pasta, fusion ethnic, grilled homestyle, and a wellness station.

Inside the kitchen, Swanson shows us what’s cooking. “Just got a little veggie saute going here, but we also do chicken, sometimes ground pork or beef, but always a little on the leaner side, healthy options, and finally we’ve got some broccoli. The students eat a lot of broccoli. On any given meal service we could serve up to 80 pounds of broccoli.”

An allergen station ensures every student has options, and there’s the popular salad bar, deli bar and dessert area. “And we’ve got toppings. They just go nuts for this thing.”

To pull off all these meals, 45 staff members -- and they could use a few more -- take great pride in what they serve.

“One of the things that really makes us special is the staff, we are true employees of the college, so when you work at St. Norbert College you have all of the benefits that any other employee would at the college, so people put a lot of heart and soul into the food that we make,” Director of Dining Melissa Dapra said.

Every day the menu options vary.

One of the specials when we visited was perogies and sausage.

Students admit they’re a little spoiled.

“Oh yeah. It was part of the reason I came here. I love eating, so they just make it easy to do it,” sophomore Josh Mikula said.

“I really enjoy the food. It’s nice. I came from farther away, so it’s nice to get a home-cooked meal,” said junior Jenna Haselwander.

Home-cooked style meals at a college now known to provide one of the best for its students in the country.

<10:50 “4th in the entire nation, we’re pretty proud of that, especially coming from small town De Pere, WI.

