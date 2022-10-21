Arrest made in connection to threat against Oshkosh school

Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say an arrest as been made in connection to a social media threat involving a school.

On Thursday, at about 8:55 p.m., officers were notified of a post “indicating a potential threat towards an Oshkosh School.” It had been circulating among students. Police did not identify the school.

Police say their investigation resulted in an arrest. No information was released about the suspect.

“At this time, the threat is unsubstantiated but the investigation is still ongoing. We encourage people not to share/ repost these types of posts but instead to contact law enforcement if they see a threat on social media,” police say.

It’s unclear if the arrest was related to a number of active shooter hoax threats that happened nationwide Thursday. Earlier in the day Thursday, Oshkosh Police responded to a hoax at South Park Middle School. At about 10:30 a.m., Oshkosh Police were called to South Park Middle School for the report of a “disturbance involving a weapon.” Police determined this to be a swatting incident.

The FBI is investigating the “swatting” calls.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

