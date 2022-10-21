AN AWESOME OCTOBER WEEKEND!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Bo Fogal
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
How does a warm and sunny autumn weekend sound to you? Despite a couple fronts moving through Wisconsin, dry air across the Great Lakes will give us mostly sunny skies. A breezy southwest wind will allow temperatures to climb quickly. Look for afternoon highs well into the 60s to about 70 degrees. High temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

This pleasant weather will last through the weekend with most highs in the lower 70s. However, folks along the lakeshore will be in the cooler low to middle 60s. Nearly everyone will enjoy mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase Sunday evening as our next weathermaker pushes towards us. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Another round of rain is likely Tuesday through Wednesday morning. While it will be unsettled early next week, our risk of severe weather is LOW. Temperatures will eventually become cooler and more seasonable next week, with highs dropping back into the 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-25+ MPH

SATURDAY: S 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Much warmer. Quite breezy. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and calm. LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Golden sunshine. Warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. Turning breezy again. Showers and storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 70 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Daybreak rain, then partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Early showers, then clearing skies. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 53

