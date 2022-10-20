WARMER FINISH TO THE WEEK

Clouds are increasing and thickening tonight as a weak disturbance moves through the region from the north. It might be able to give us a spotty, light wintry mix heading into Thursday morning. Don’t be surprised if there’s some daybreak flakes Thursday morning, but we’re not looking for anything to stick. The best chances will be east of Green Bay, but flakes could fly as far west as the Fox Cities.

By the afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will rise into the lower half of the 50s. Winds remain light but will turn to a southwesterly direction. That south wind picks up on Friday with gusts to 30 mph... ushering warmer air back into Wisconsin. Highs will reach the middle 60s Friday with some lower 70s possible this weekend!! Saturday will be absolutely beautiful with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds compared to Friday.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts, because our next weathermaker brings some changes by the middle of next week. The wind picks back up Sunday as a cold front approaches. The day will be dry and mostly sunny, but clouds increase late and an evening shower cannot be totally ruled out. Rain, and even a few storms, are likely Monday. By Tuesday, northerly winds return and temperatures will fall. Mid-week highs could be back in the 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 G30 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A spotty light mix, especially late and northeast of Green Bay. LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Daybreak flakes, then mostly sunny. Lighter wind. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm with less wind. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm and breezy. A late shower? HIGH: 70 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. A lingering shower? HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 48

