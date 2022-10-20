A SPOTTY MIX GIVES WAY TO MILD SUNSHINE

A small disturbance moving through the Great Lakes is creating showers, mixed with some wet snow. Most of the precipitation has been northeast of the Fox Cities and will wrap up by the mid-morning. As this weak weathermaker moves away, skies will clear out with midday and afternoon sunshine. It’s finally going to feel like a normal late October day, with highs in the 50s.

Tomorrow is going to be much warmer, thanks to more sunshine and a gusty southwest wind. Highs will be well into the 60s, and could touch 70 degrees in some spots. Look for more warm highs around 70 through what will be a gorgeous weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms will push through the area when many folks head back to work on Monday. Right now it looks like a LOW risk of severe weather, but we’ll watch the situation closely. Otherwise, look for cooler fall weather to return for the rest of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 1-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: A spotty wintry mix early this morning, then sunshine. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool and dry. LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and dry. Turning breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Golden sunshine. Warm with less wind. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and turning breezy again. HIGH: 71 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. Clouds, then some afternoon sun. HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 49

