SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Former classmates reunite after 75 years

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Kaukauna classmates have rekindled their friendship after 75 years apart.

In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Bill Glaff and Mark Kalupa.

Glaff and Kalupa were friends and teammates on the Kaukauna High School Boxing team in the 1940s. After high school, they served in the military.

They lost touch. They spent decades living in the same Florida city without knowing it.

Now, Bill and Mark are in their 90s and are back home in Kaukauna. They reunited while being honored at a VFW event.

“Company is the thing more than anything else, Jeff. I mean you can get groceries most any place, but you can’t get good friends together,” says Glaff.

“At our age, most of our friends have passed, and so to find one of them that was still around and alert and able to talk to you is kind of nice,” says Kalupa.

