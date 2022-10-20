SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Former classmates reunite after 75 years

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Kaukauna classmates have rekindled their friendship after 75 years apart.

In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Bill Glaff and Mark Kalupa.

Glaff and Kalupa were friends and teammates on the Kaukauna High School Boxing team in the 1940s. After high school, they served in the military.

They lost touch. They spent decades living in the same Florida city without knowing it.

Now, Bill and Mark are in their 90s and are back home in Kaukauna. They reunited while being honored at a VFW event.

“Company is the thing more than anything else, Jeff. I mean you can get groceries most any place, but you can’t get good friends together,” says Glaff.

“At our age, most of our friends have passed, and so to find one of them that was still around and alert and able to talk to you is kind of nice,” says Kalupa.

See the full story in Small Towns Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all of our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Bleu
“Shattered” family of shooting victim remembers 5-year-old girl with “silly smile”
Officer Steve Nothem
Former Grand Chute officer killed in line of duty in Texas
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Car located but person of interest in Green Bay shooting still at-large
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
Skye-Bleu Evans-Cowley
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says

Latest News

October 20 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up
Apartment fire
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
Small Towns Bill and Mark reunited
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Friends reunited
Fouzia Madhoundi (in brown coat) runs drills with elementary school students on the Titletown...
First professional American football player from Africa gets help from Green Bay Packers