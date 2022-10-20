Schools receiving hoax active shooter reports Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several schools in Wisconsin have been subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday.

Green Bay Police say they received a report of an active shooter at East High School. They confirmed it to be a hoax.

At about 10 a.m., officers were called to the school on East Walnut for a report of an active shooter and 15 students shot. They found no evidence of a shooting or victims.

False threats have been reported at multiple districts in Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Sheboygan.

“I would like to credit all local police agencies for their quick response today to East High School. This call highlights the many benefits of multi-jurisdictional training for active threat incidents, such as we’ve been doing at Bay Beach Amusement Park in recent months,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.

The hoaxes have been reported across the country. The FBI is investigating.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

SPD investigates non-credible threat made to the dispatch center. See letter from the SASD. https://t.co/9YrfSw21wT — Sheboygan Police (@Sheboygan_PD) October 20, 2022

Message from Kenosha Unified School District to Bradford High School families. https://t.co/DL4pWNNJQP — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) October 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.