Pulaski burn victim’s parents say son on road to recovery

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The the parents of 18-year old Brandon Brzeczkowski say their son is one of four bonfire victims still hospitalized. Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski know all of the teens injured have long roads to recovery, but they’re just thankful they’re all alive.

It’s been an emotional roller coaster for parents, Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski, nearly a week after more than a dozen Pulaski area teens, including their son, were injured in a Town of Maple Grove bonfire explosion.

According to Tammy Brzeczkowski, “It’s something that didn’t have to happen. It’s something and I’m sure everything will come out in the end but we have to be, we’re trying to be forgiving at the same time because we know that we need to forgive. We’re mad at times, we’re really mad because this stupid act, I call it, now these guys are going to have to suffer for it probably for the rest of their lives.”

The Brzeczkowski’s son, Brandon, suffered burns on his face, hands, and legs. They credit his friend, who laid on him to put of the fire, with saving his life. “There was a lot of heroes that night, whether anyone believes it or not there was,” adds his mom.

An avid outdoorsman, who works in construction, Brandon Brzeczkowski also loved to play golf. Following a successful skin grafting surgery on Wednesday, his family tells us rest is what he needs most to heal.

Brzeczkowski’s older brother, Zach says, “The doctor said it was better than he thought it was so he’s expected to make a full recovery.”

Action 2 News has been told Brzeczkowski has gotten out of bed to stand, and his breathing tube was finally removed Wednesday night. His nurses nurses calling his parents, waking them up to share the news.

“It was four days, whatever it was that we couldn’t hear him talk and so that was awesome. It was a really good feeling. Yeah. What did he say? He said Dad I’m doing okay and I love you. Yeah!” says Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski.

The Brzeczkowskis have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of others as they and the other families have dealt with this tragedy. It’s support they say they appreciate more than words can say.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Brzeczkowski family.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.