Preliminary investigation cites alcohol and speed as factors in rollover

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a rollover crash that injured two men in the Township of Mishicot.

At about 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle rollover at State Highway 147 and Strum Road. Two men were trapped in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation shows a 53-year-old Two Rivers man was driving north on Highway 147 and missed a curve in the road. His SUV rolled and came to a stop in a farm field.

The driver and his passenger, a 20-year-old Two Rivers man, were extricated from the vehicle. The driver was airlifted to a hospital. The passenger was taken by ambulance.

“Preliminary information indicates that alcohol and speed are factors in this crash,” says Sheriff Dan Hartwig. “As this crash remains under investigation, no further information is being released at this time.”

No names were released.

The following departments helped at the scene: Mishicot Police Department, Mishicot Area Ambulance Service, Mishicot Fire Department, Two Rivers Fire Department, ThedaStar, PK’s Towing and the Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.