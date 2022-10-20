Menasha woman reaches plea bargain for shooting estranged husband

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman accused of trying to kill her estranged husband in January pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday.

Online court records show McCandless agreed to a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. She was originally charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with use of a Dangerous Weapon, with a domestic abuse modifier.

She’ll be sentenced next week, on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Prosecutors say Tina McCandless shot and wounded her husband after a night of drinking in Shawano County. A deputy responded to a report of a shooting on Dent Creek Rd. in the town of Morris and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and a woman with her hands in the air.

The couple filed for divorce in October, 2021, and McCandless was living in Menasha. In the criminal complaint, the victim said McCandless returned to the home in Morris, woke him up from his sleep, and told him to put on his wedding ring, then fired a shot with a pistol “when she didn’t get the answer she wanted.”

McCandless’s husband said he stalled her, trying to think of ways to stay alive. She continued shooting in his direction as he looked for clothes in the laundry room. When he saw an opportunity, he tackled her and struggled for the gun. McCandless fired more shots, and one hit the man in the leg. He was able to wrestle the gun away and call the authorities.

Police found several spent .22 shell casings in the home and bullet holes in the walls.

