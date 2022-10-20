Judge OKs trial for former Winneconne teacher accused of sexting students

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Winneconne High School teacher was bound over for trial Thursday as a judge found the State has enough evidence to make a case that Brian S. Brown sent inappropriate messages and pictures to former students.

Brown is charged with three felonies -- Child Enticement for Prostitution, Soliciting an Intimate Representation from a Minor, and Exposing a Child to Harmful Material -- and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The child enticement charge carries up to 25 years in prison.

Brown left the Winneconne school district to work at Kimberly High School. A criminal complaint alleges Brown added three of his former Winneconne students to Snapchat and started messaging them over the summer.

The students said the messages started out friendly, such as asking what they were doing over the summer, but then started getting “weird.”

One girl told investigators she received five pictures of a shirtless man in a chair with messages like “You’re hot” and “Come cuddle.”

Another said she received messages like “I would think about how hot you were while we were in class” and “I will pay you $40 to come over... Please.” Another said, “It’s not illegal unless people find out.”

A third victim said Brown requested photos of her chest and asked to meet up, but she would also reply with an excuse why she couldn’t meet him.

A Winneconne school resource officer learned about the Snapchat messages in September. According to the complaint, when investigators questioned Brown, he admitted to sending the selfies and some of the messages, saying he was being “flirtatious.” He said he knew the girls were under 18 years old but that they initiated the flirting and were willing participants in the conversations.

None of the victims wanted to make a statement at Thursday’s hearing, according to online court records.

Brown’s next court date is November 21.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.