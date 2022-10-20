INTERVIEW: Oshkosh Area Humane Society overcrowded with kittens and cats

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is in need of foster families and forever homes
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A growing national crisis is hitting close to home. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is over capacity for cats and is desperately seeking adoptive or foster homes.

Last week alone, the shelter took in 55 cats, including 18 from a single residence.

Nationally, shelter overcrowding is at an all-time high. We talked with Jessica Miller, executive director of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society about the situation with the cats -- and dogs, too -- and what factors are contributing to the whelming numbers.

She also addresses some of the biggest misconceptions about adopting or fostering pets, what will happen to the cats that don’t find a home, and other ways that people can help.

