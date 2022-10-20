Gov. Evers talks about Wisconsin gun violence on national TV

MADISON , Wis. (WBAY) -The shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay Monday night was just the latest incident of gun violence here in Wisconsin.

That issue has also been a big one in political campaigns, dominating much of the debate among candidates in both the governor and U.S. Senate races.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers appeared on national TV Wednesday to address the spike in the state’s crime rate, and just last week his Republican challenger witnessed a car being broken into as he was speaking to reporters.

Two days after the deadly shooting on Green Bay’s east side, Gov. Evers was on ABC’s GMA3, which aired on WBAY-TV, where he was asked about the issue of gun violence and what he’s doing to deter criminals.

“As far as the crime in the state of Wisconsin, it mirrors the rest of the country,” the governor responded, “but with that said, we’ve put a hundred million dollars into violence prevention programs and other things that support local municipalities do the good work that they need to do.”

It’s not just shootings, property crime is also a concern.

Last week in Milwaukee, a car was broken into just a short distance away from where Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was holding a news conference.

“This happened with all kinds of people around. They smashed the window and then they tried to hotwire the car to steal the car, middle of the day, press, people everywhere,” Michels said.

During an interview with Sen. Ron Johnson, we also asked about the root cause.

“Of course that defund the police movement has dispirited law enforcement. It’s caused police to back off and not do the kind of work they’ve been trained to do that they want to do,” Johnson said, “and of course making it very difficult to recruit additional police, so who’s going to keep us safe in the future?”

However, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Johnson’s Democratic challenger, responded a different way during a recent debate.

“This is about making sure law enforcement and communities have strong relationships. It’s also about making sure we can do the things that we know prevent crime from happening in the first place. That’s investing in good schools, and good paying jobs, and doing work to get rid of poverty.”

Since there are no more scheduled debates, voters will now have to decide who to trust with the election just under 3 weeks away.

