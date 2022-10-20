Firefighters hope to have Menominee plant fire extinguished this weekend

Resolute Forest Products warehouse site in Menominee, Michigan
Resolute Forest Products warehouse site in Menominee, Michigan
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Authorities in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula say a paper mill fire that’s been burning for the past two weeks should be out by Saturday.

A fire broke out in a warehouse at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee on Oct. 6.

Wednesday we learned the Environmental Protection Agency was scaling back its air monitoring and sampling because conditions at the scene were “stable and improving.”

The Menominee fire chief said a total of 68 agencies helped in the fire response, including crews from as far south as Appleton.

Seth Kursman, vice president of Communications & Public Affairs for Resolute Forest Products, said the fire department and EPA haven’t informed the company of the cause of the fire -- if it can be determined after all of the damage.

Resolute doesn’t own the warehouse that was destroyed. The fire spread to neighboring warehouses for KK Integrated Logistics and Johnson Controls.

Kursman added that Resolute will continue paying employees while the plant operations are suspended. Right now there’s no timetable to reopen the plant. He told us his company is still inspecting equipment and most, possibly all, of the pulping equipment appears to be in working shape.

