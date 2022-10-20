Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night.

At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home.

A person who lived at the home was outside and noticed smoke coming from the roof. He went inside and tried to put out the fire, but was unable to control it.

Two adults, a child and a pet were able to escape. A family member called 911.

Crews found a “significant amount of smoke” coming from the roof. They went inside to work on putting the fire out and make sure no one was still inside.

“The fire created extensive damage to three interior rooms, the attic space, and roof area. No injuries were reported by the occupants. All smoke detectors within the home were in proper working condition and were activated. Occupants of the home have been relocated due to the extent of fire, smoke, and water damage,” reads a statement from James A. Knowles, III, Assistant Chief of Training & Safety.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

Fond du Lac Police and Alliant Energy helped at the scene.

