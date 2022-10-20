Darrell Brooks gives tearful opening statement at Waukesha Christmas parade trial

Darrell Brooks is defending himself at trial
Darrell Brooks is defending himself at trial
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year is giving a tearful opening statement as he defends himself at trial.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the Nov. 21 tragedy in Waukesha. He dismissed his attorneys days before his trial began earlier this month, electing to represent himself. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday.

Brooks gave a rambling opening statement, urging jurors to see both sides of the story, but didn’t offer any legal theories or outline who he would call to testify.

He appeared to choke back tears throughout his remarks. When he finished, he bowed his head and cried.

