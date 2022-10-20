Complaint: Little Suamico man had been using meth prior to killings of mother, stepfather

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been filed against a Little Suamico man accused of killing his mother and stepfather.

David W. Steinmetz, 27, is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and a charge of Possession of Firearm by a Felon. Charges were filed Oct. 20 in Oconto County Court.

Action 2 News obtained a criminal complaint detailing the allegations against Steinmetz and what led up to the murders.

On Oct. 2, at about 9 a.m., an Oconto County Deputy was called to a report of two people “pulseless and not breathing” outside a home in 1200 block of Melissa Blvd. The victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were later identified as 55-year-old Lori Brennan and her 75-year-old husband, Paul Brennan.

A deputy canvassed the neighborhood to speak with possible witnesses. A witness reported hearing “2-3 pop sounds” at about 5:30-6 p.m. the previous day. He noticed a dark car backed into the driveway and spotted a white man in his mid-20s with dark hair go to the back of the vehicle. The witness stated the man “raised something up and heard 2-3 more pops.” The witness believed it to be a paintball gun because “it wasn’t very loud.” The witness saw the man leave in the dark-colored vehicle.

Another witness spotted the same black vehicle back in into the driveway the afternoon of Oct. 1. She recognized the driver to be David Steinmetz.

Steinmetz was developed as a person of interest.

Investigators were familiar with the home and Steinmetz, who had a “contemptuous relationship” with Brennan. Officers had investigated David for “juvenile problem complaints” in the past. An investigator said Steinmetz had previously threatened the lives of his mother and stepfather.

Prior to the murders, officers had placed a GPS tracking device on Steinmetz’s vehicle as part of another investigation. They were able to confirm that Steinmetz had been at the victims’ home when the witness reported hearing the popping sounds.

Paul and Lori Brennan

Officers tracked Steinmetz’s vehicle to Oconto and took Steinmetz into custody.

Officers searched Steinmetz and his backpack. They found a “large samurai sword” in a sheath tucked into his pants under shirt.

Officers searched the car and found a .22 caliber gun believe to have been used in the murders.

Steinmetz did not want to speak with the investigator. He was taken to the Oconto County Jail where he was placed on a probation hold.

On Oct. 6, Steinmetz gave word that he wanted to speak with the investigators. He talked about a five-day sleepless stretch in which he “had a lot on his mind.” He said he couldn’t sleep was was “doing erratic stuff.” Steinmetz admitted to using meth and “was using a good amount here and there.” He stated that he would “hotrail” a half a gram at a time and he would stay up doing “tweeker stuff.”

On the day of the killings, Steinmetz said something “triggered him.” He said a “voice kept telling him to take a life or his life would be taken.” He went to his mom’s home armed with a gun. Steinmetz said his mom tried to take the gun away from him. He started having thoughts that he “had to take someone out in his family or the rest of his family would be taken out.”

The Brennans were both outside. Steinmetz said fired several rounds. He believed he hit both his mom and her husband as he was “sporadically firing.”

Steinmetz later admitted that he had reloaded the gun after it jammed.

“[The investigator] asked David if he reloaded the mags after he got done shooting and David stated he missed a bunch of shots. He asked David if he was shooting and then reloaded and David explained the gun jammed up on him and that he reloaded it. He asked if he went back and started shooting again and he stated he thinks but he is not entirely sure because it happened so fast. David stated he started shooting and the gun jammed,” reads the criminal complaint.

Steinmetz is expected to appear in court this week. Action 2 News will keep you updated.

