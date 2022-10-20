Collaboration helps students develop skills for long-term careers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several well-known names in the community are forging a new partnership to help students find careers.

Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College are collaborating to launch Career EXCELerate Wisconsin.

The program starts in the new year, but work on it has already begun.

The program aims to help students develop skills that will help them find careers for the long term. Classes in health, construction, manufacturing and maintenance are part of this program.

The courses and services specifically help students who went to school during the pandemic and are now looking for jobs. Some of these students are navigating mental health challenges.

Students will also learn social skills, how to navigate digital platforms, find employment, and basic job training, including learning how to interview and build a resume.

“These three agencies are all committed to serving individuals who may be struggling since the pandemic or maybe have a career goal that they have not been able to achieve, and together we believe we can further the impact that we could have done individually,” Jennie Moore, vice president of Goodwill Programs and Partnerships, said.

It hopes to get at least 400 students into the program at Fox Valley Technical College. The courses will begin in January.

People who are interested, or want to receive more information about it, can sign up at this Goodwill website.

A $6.5 million Wisconsin Innovation grant is paying for the program.

