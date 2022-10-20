Amber Alert canceled for 16-year-old Florida girl

The Amber Alert issued for a 16-year-old Florida girl on Thursday has been canceled.
The Amber Alert issued for a 16-year-old Florida girl on Thursday has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Amber Alert issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday evening for a child missing out of Lake City has been canceled after the child was found safe, authorities said.

According to the Amber Alert, Ashlynn Cox, 16, had disappeared on Tuesday and may have been with Jesse Hammersla, 27, traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement tweeted Thursday night that Ashlynn was found safe. The update did not say whether Hammersla was found.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Bleu
“Shattered” family of shooting victim remembers 5-year-old girl with “silly smile”
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Car sought in fatal shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl found in Beloit
Pulaski bonfire scene intersection
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
Skye-Bleu Evans-Cowley
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says
Officer Steve Nothem
Former Grand Chute officer killed in line of duty in Texas

Latest News

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Kitchen fire causes $15,000 damage to Allouez home
A woman says she survived a bison attack while visiting a state park in Texas.
‘Oh my God’: Woman survives bison attack at state park
FILE - UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 26, 2019....
Ex-UCLA gynecologist found guilty in LA sex abuse case
The judge wrote that because the six Republican-led states failed to establish they had...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan