3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: La Nina and Wisconsin’s winter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covers 4 topics in what he calls a “crazy hodge-podge” today.
- First, he goes into detail about NOAA’s prediction for a typical La Niña pattern. He tells us what NOAA thinks that means for Wisconsin’s weather this winter and what actually happened in past La Niña patterns.
- Then, bumblebees earn the moniker “busy as a bee.” Brad tells how they’re putting in the overtime.
- Two stories on climate change -- why it might make fish moody, and how it’s affecting space junk (really? Yes, even up there).
- And finally, an Astro Extra on falling stars... all in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES!
