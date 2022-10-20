3 BRILLIANT MINUTES to stop crying babies

Scientists have "cracked the code" to respond to a baby's cries and calm the child down. Learn the methods that worked 90% of the time.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wouldn’t you love to calm a crying baby?

A study involving babies from newborns to 7-month-olds figured out how to stop babies from crying. Maybe they were scientists, doctors, mathematicians, or just tired new parents -- we don’t care -- but we do care that their methods worked 90% of the time.

So watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES as Brad “cracks the code” of crying babies.

Plus, babies are so cute, Brad got carried away and found more fascinating facts about our youngest youngsters.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Leavy-Carter
Car located but person of interest in Green Bay shooting still at-large
Skye Bleu
“Shattered” family of shooting victim remembers 5-year-old girl with “silly smile”
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
Detectives say witnesses to bonfire explosion will not be cited for underage drinking

Latest News

Fouzia Madhoundi (in brown coat) runs drills with elementary school students on the Titletown...
First professional American football player from Africa gets help from Green Bay Packers
Skye-Bleu Evans-Cowley
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says
Miles Cruz in Brown County court
East River trail attacker pleads no contest to 4 charges
Miles Cruz is led out of Brown County court after his plea hearing
Cruz reaches plea deal for East River Trail attack
Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley
Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"