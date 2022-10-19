Vehicle crashes into I-43 bridge column, killing 20-year-old driver

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused a driver to crash into a bridge pier column on I-43 in the town of Holland Tuesday night, killing the driver.

Dispatchers received a number of 911 calls at 9:45 P.M. about the crash on County Rd. AA at I-43. Deputies say the vehicle was going east on AA before hitting the column.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Plymouth, was the only person in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office is withholding his name until Wednesday so has family can be notified first.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Oostburg fire and first responders and Orange Cross Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Leavy-Carter
Police identify person of interest in fatal shooting of 5-year-old girl in Green Bay
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
Students suffer severe burns
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
Photo of the child who was shot in Green Bay on Oct. 17, 2022
“Shattered” family of shooting victim remembers 5-year-old girl with “silly smile”

Latest News

Miles Cruz in Brown County court
Suspect in East River trail attack on woman with baby has plea hearing Wednesday
Bonduel football team sells fundraising playoff shirts reading "Bonduel Football has your back...
Bonduel athletes come to the aid of Pulaski burn victims
WIAA Regional volleyball: Notre Dame takes down Denmark
WIAA Regional volleyball: Notre Dame takes down Denmark
Some of the Appleton-area Boy Scouts shared their stories about the derailment and helping...
Appleton Boy Scouts get national heroes award for Amtrak derailment rescues