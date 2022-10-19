Vehicle crashes into I-43 bridge column, killing 20-year-old driver

HOLLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused a driver to crash into a bridge pier column on I-43 in the town of Holland Tuesday night, killing the driver.

Dispatchers received a number of 911 calls at 9:45 P.M. about the crash on County Rd. AA at I-43. Deputies say the vehicle was going east on AA before hitting the column.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Plymouth, was the only person in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office is withholding his name until Wednesday so has family can be notified first.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Oostburg fire and first responders and Orange Cross Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.