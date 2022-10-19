UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating

W-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers volleyball athletes without their consent.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers volleyball athletes without their consent, university officials stated Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter by UW Athletics, the organization noted the private photos and video that “were never intended to be shared publicly are being circulated digitally.”

“The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes,” UW Athletics said.

UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott confirmed the agency was investigating and said they were unable to share any additional details, due to it being an active and open case.

Student-athletes told UWPD about the incident once they learned the content was being shared. UW Athletics said no volleyball student-athletes are being investigated for any wrongdoing.

“Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with appropriate services and resources,” UW Athletics said.

UW Athletics said police are investigating for multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent.

Anyone who has any information on this investigation should call the UWPD dispatch center at 608-264-2677.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Bleu
“Shattered” family of shooting victim remembers 5-year-old girl with “silly smile”
Officer Steve Nothem
Former Grand Chute officer killed in line of duty in Texas
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Car located but person of interest in Green Bay shooting still at-large
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

October 20 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up
Apartment fire
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
Fouzia Madhoundi (in brown coat) runs drills with elementary school students on the Titletown...
First professional American football player from Africa gets help from Green Bay Packers
Skye-Bleu Evans-Cowley
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says
Miles Cruz in Brown County court
East River trail attacker pleads no contest to 4 charges