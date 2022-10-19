Trick or Treat hours 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Halloween is on a Monday this year. Some communities change their hours or their day for trick-or-treating when October 31 falls on a weekday. We’ll update this list through Friday, Oct. 28, so check back for updates.

And remember to keep trick-or-treating a safe activity. Because anything else would ruin the fun!

Wear a costume that fits and doesn’t drag on the ground, to avoid trips and falls

Always walk on sidewalks and paths. On streets with no sidewalks, walk on the far left, facing traffic

Stay visible (use flashlights and glow sticks, and consider adding glow-in-the-dark fabric tape)

Look both ways before crossing the street (cross at the corners; don’t step out from between cars). Make eye contact with drivers

Stay home (and don’t hand out candy) if you or a family member is sick

Try to maintain social distance from other trick-or-treaters who aren’t from your household

Wash your hands frequently (bring sanitizer)

Wear a mask (over the nose, not the kind that blocks kids’ vision)

Keep pets away from treats containing chocolate, raisins or xylitol

All dates and times are gathered from municipal and county government, tourism, and business organization (e.g., chamber) websites and offices.

Saturday, October 22

Downtown De Pere trick-or-treating - 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. (37 businesses are participating)

Sunday, October 23

Fond du Lac - Historical society’s Trick or Treat in the Village - 12-3 P.M. ($5/person or $15 per family, up to 5)

Tuesday, October 25

Berlin - Trunk or Treat at Boys & Girls Club - 4-5:30 P.M.

Manitowoc - Trunk or Treat at Manitowoc Public Library - 5:30-7 P.M.

Thursday, October 27

Downtown Mayville trick-or-treating - 6 P.M. on Main St.

Downtown Omro trick-or-treating - 4-7 P.M.

Friday, October 28

Marinette Trunk & Treat at the Rec - 4-5 P.M. Marinette Rec. parking lot

Waupaca - Halloween on Main - 4-6 P.M.

Saturday, October 29

Adell Lion’s Club Halloween party 1:30 to 3 P.M. at Municipal Hall (free admission)

Adell - 3-5 P.M.

Campbellsport - 2-4 P.M.

Downtown Egg Harbor - Safe Walk 2-4 P.M.

Downtown Fish Creek - 2-4 P.M. (no village trick-or-treating)

Fond du Lac - 3:30-5:30 P.M.

Kewaskum - 5-7 P.M.

Manawa - 2-4 P.M.

North Fond du Lac - 3:30-5:30 P.M.

Downtown Oshkosh Farmers Market - 10 A.M.-12 P.M.

Sherwood - 12-2 P.M.

Townsend Trunk or Treat - 3-6 P.M. 16861 Unity Dr.

Downtown Two Rivers - 11 A.M.-2 P.M.

Waupun on Main Street - 1-4 P.M.

Waupun - 4-6 P.M.

Wrightstown Trunk or Treat - 1-3 P.M. at St. John Lutheran School

Van Dyne

Sunday, October 30

Amherst - 3-6 P.M.

Bear Creek - 4-7 P.M.

Berlin - 3-6 P.M.

Brillion - 4-7 P.M.

Casco - 12-2 P.M.

Chilton - 3-5 P.M.

Clintonville - 4-7 P.M.

Fremont - 4-7 P.M.

Green Lake - 3-5 P.M.

Hortonville - 3-5 P.M.

Iola - 2-4 P.M.

Johnsburg - 3-5 P.M.

Kiel - 4-6 P.M.

Luxemburg - 2-4 P.M.

Marshfield (town) - 3-5 P.M.

Mayville - 3-5 P.M.

Mt. Calvary - 2-4 P.M.

New Holstein - 3-5 P.M.

Oconto - 3-6 P.M.

Oconto Trick or Treat with the Machickanee Players - 2:30-6:30 P.M. at Park Avenue Theatre

Princeton - 3-5 P.M.

Reedsville - 2-4 P.M.

Ripon - 3-5 P.M.

St. Nazianz - 2-4 P.M.

Scandinavia - 2-4 P.M.

Tigerton Halloween House - 3-5 P.M. at 215 Cedar St.

Monday, October 31

Abrams - 4:30-6:30 P.M.

Algoma (town of) - 5-7 P.M.

Algoma (city of) - 4-6 P.M.

Allouez - 4-7 P.M.

Angelica - 4-7 P.M.

Appleton - 4-8 P.M.

Ashwaubenon - 4-7 P.M.

Baileys Harbor - 4-7 P.M.

Baileys Harbor Halloween Bash - 4-6 P.M. Toft House, Hwy 57

Bellevue - 4-7 P.M.

Birnamwood - 4-7 P.M.

Black Creek - 4-6 P.M.

Bonduel - 5-7 P.M.

Brandon - 4:30-6:30 P.M.

Buchanan- 4-7 P.M.

Cecil - 5-7 P.M.

Clayton - 4-7 P.M.

Coleman - 4-6 P.M.

Combined Locks - 5-7 P.M.

Cooperstown - 4-6 P.M.

Crivitz - 3-6 P.M.

De Pere - 4-7 P.M.

Denmark - 4-6 P.M.

Fox Crossing- 4-7 P.M.

Freedom- 4-7 P.M.

Grand Chute - 4-7 P.M.

Green Bay - 4-7 P.M.

Greenville - 4-7 P.M.

Gresham - 4-6 P.M.

Harrison - 4-7 P.M.

Hilbert- 2-4 P.M.

Hobart - 4-7 P.M.

Howard - 4-7 P.M.

Howards Grove - 5-7 P.M.

Humboldt - 4-7 P.M.

Jacksonport - 3-7 P.M.

Kaukauna - 4-7 P.M.

Kewaunee - 3-6 P.M.

Kimberly - 5-7 P.M.

Kohler - 5-7 P.M.

Krakow - 4-7 P.M.

Laona - 4-6 P.M.

Ledgeview - 4-7 P.M.

Little Chute - 5-7 P.M.

Manitowoc - 5-7 P.M.

Maribel - 4-6 P.M.

Marinette - 4-6 P.M.

Menasha - 4-7 P.M.

Menominee, Mich. - 4-6 P.M.

Mishicot - 4-6 P.M.

Neenah - 4-7 P.M.

New Franken - 4-7 P.M.

New London - 5-7 P.M.

Niagara - 4-7 P.M.

Oconto Falls - 4-6 P.M.

Omro - 4-7 P.M.

Oostburg - 4-7 P.M.

Oshkosh - 4-7 P.M.

Pittsfield - 4-7 P.M.

Pulaski - 4-7 P.M.

Rosendale - 5:30-7 P.M.

Scott (town of) - 4-7 P.M.

Seymour - 4-6 P.M.

Shawano - 5-7 P.M.

Sheboygan - 4-7 P.M.

Sheboygan (town of) - 4-7 P.M.

Sheboygan Falls - 4-7 P.M.

Shiocton - 4-6 P.M.

Sister Bay - 3:30 P.M. to dusk

Stockbridge - 5-7 P.M.

Stockbridge-Munsee Jerilyn Johnson Halloween Drive-Thru - 4:30-7:30 P.M. at Mohican Family Center

Sturgeon Bay - 4-7 P.M.

Suamico - 4-7 P.M.

Tigerton - 5-7 P.M.

Two Rivers - 4:30-7 P.M.

Waupaca - 5-7 P.M.

Weyauwega - 4-7 P.M.

Winchester - 5-8 P.M.

Winneconne - 4-7 P.M.

Wittenberg - 4-7 P.M.

Wrightstown - 4-7 P.M.

No Set Hours

Beecher - Town does not set trick-or-treat hours but residents usually follow Pembine

Herman - Doesn’t set hours

