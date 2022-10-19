Suspect in East River trail attack on woman with baby has plea hearing Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on the East River Trail has a new plea hearing scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Miles Jimmy Cruz, who turned 19 earlier this month, pleaded not guilty to the five felony charges, which include attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, kidnapping without consent, strangulation and suffocation, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Cruz is accused of attacking a woman who was walking her 4-week-old baby on the trail on the north side of De Pere, near Allouez.

The criminal complaint says the woman was walking with the baby in a wrap attached to her body when someone wrapped a sweatshirt around her head and pulled her backwards.

At first, she felt she was going to get away because she fought back really hard, hooking her finger in her attacker’s mouth and scratching his face. She screamed thinking people in nearby houses would hear her. But the attacker’s arm was around her neck, and then his hands, and she felt her air being cut off for several seconds at a time. She didn’t know what happened to her baby, and she described passing out at least twice. She told police she played dead hoping the attacker would stop choking her.

Police began searching for her after her husband reported she was overdue from her walk and found their baby lying in the grass along the trail. She was found 40 to 50 yards away. She spent time in the hospital because of her injuries. The baby was not harmed.

It happened on October 5, 2021, which was Cruz’s 17th birthday.

At about the same time police found the victim, a Brown County deputy was following a person who matched a witness’s description.

Cruz denied attacking anyone on the trail, but, according to the complaint, the victim’s DNA was found on his hands and in his clothing, including the hood of his sweatshirt. His DNA was found under the victim’s fingernail. Other DNA evidence was inconclusive or eliminated Cruz.

A five-day jury trial is scheduled to begin next Monday, Oct. 24, depending on what happens at Wednesday’s plea hearing. We’ll have updates on WBAY.com and the WBAY news app as well as on Action 2 News.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.